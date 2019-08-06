Irked mates kill Class X boy for not including them in cricket team

cities

MEERUT A Class X student was killed by village mates on Monday for not being included in a cricket team. A video of the injured boy pleading with the public to help him get to a hospital has gone viral on the internet. While no one came forward to help him then, later, the police took him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mukesh Tyagi, the victim’s father said, “On Monday, my son, Ritik, along with two other boys went to Kharkhauda. While they were returning home to Bijoli village, Ujjwal and Ankur, of the same village, accosted them on Hapur Road near DAV Degree College. First, they attacked Ritik with a sharp object and then shot at him.” The assailants fled after the attack.

Tyagi also said that a day earlier, on Sunday, the assailants had threatened Ritik that they would murder him as Ritik didn’t allow them to play in his cricket team.

Kharkhauda police station house officer Manish Bisht said, “An FIR has been registered against the assailants on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s family. Both the assailants are on the run along with their families. We have sent search teams to arrest them.”

