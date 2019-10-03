Is your plaint resolved? BMC officials to call and check

cities

Complained about a civic problems you’ve been facing? Senior civic officials, including heads of departments and assistant municipal commissioners, may soon call you personally to check if the issue has been addressed. In a first-of-its-kind move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission will start taking feedback from citizens regarding complaints over multiple issues.

The move was initiated after citizens have pointed out repeatedly that their complaints on various platforms, such as BMC apps or Twitter, do not get resolved despite reminders. Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi has told all heads of departments and assistant commissioners that an evaluation of their performance will be taken up based on the percentage of complaints resolved by their departments. “Officials will revert to the complainant and ensure that they are satisfied with the resolution. If the complainant gives a negative feedback, the officials will reopen them for further action,” Pardeshi said. The BMC will start pulling up its senior officials if the complaints pertaining to their departments do not decrease.

Pardeshi has also directed additional municipal commissioners to review complaints that are not resolved for over a week. The civic chief, in a review meeting held recently, asked officials to take up Twitter complaints over potholes, broken manhole covers, dangerous trees, water contamination, etc on a priority basis. “The idea behind this is to ensure that all complaints are taken seriously and attended on priority. There is no point if the number of complaints keeps on increasing,” he said.

