Isolated at PAU since return from Kota, Ludhiana youths rely on books, meditation

Isolated at PAU since return from Kota, Ludhiana youths rely on books, meditation

Eight girls and 14 boys are presently sheltered in Parker House, Punjab Agricultural University, so they do not come in direct contact with their family members and others

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A student who has been kept under isolation at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.
A student who has been kept under isolation at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.(HT Photo)
         

Isolated away from home since their return from Kota, Rajasthan, city youths are utilising this time to study, meditate and indulge in other constructive activities.

Among the students who returned, eight girls and 14 boys have been housed in separate rooms at Parker House, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), so they do not come in direct contact with their family members and others.

One of the students, Ashish Rana, said, “Earlier, I used to spend most of my time studying, but as I have a lot of extra time nowadays, I read Bhagavad Gita to be at peace with myself.” He appealed to other people staying in isolation centres to spend their time in productive activities and remain positive.

A student holding a Bhagavad Gita that he is reading amid the coronavirus lockdown, at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Thursday.
A student holding a Bhagavad Gita that he is reading amid the coronavirus lockdown, at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Thursday. ( HT Photo )

Another student Shruti, who is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination, said, “I am utilising this 21-day quarantine time to prepare for the entrance examination. I am following a fixed routine in the hostel room and listen to music to relax myself. I am getting all facilities here and even get quality time to read books and meditate.”

‘FACILITIES AS PER GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES’

Municipal corporation joint commissioner-cum-nodal officer of the PAU isolation centre, Kulpreet Singh, said the students were provided food three times a day along with other facilities in line with Punjab government guidelines. “We also interact with them from time to time. Some students had asked for books that have been provided to them,” he said. The nodal officer also said that a few parents came to meet their wards, but were not granted permission.

