It is workout, playing video games and watching TV shows, and repeat, for Pune’s MMA national medallist

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:55 IST

Pune’s Karan Chauhan is a two-time national medallist in mixed martial arts (MMA). The 21-year-old has clinched bronze and gold at the Naresh Surya Classic MMA Indian Open in Hyderabad in the last two years. The young mixed martial artiste exponent also participated in the MMA Junior World Championships for the first time last year in Bahrain where he got eliminated in the first round. Locally, he has given a tough fight to opponents in the Amateur Underground Fight Nights. Chauhan, who stays at Koregaon Park, is ranked number 4 in the MMA India Featherweight Rankings.

Morning session

When the first Covid-19 (coronavirus) case was reported in the city and we didn’t have as many restrictions on leaving the house, I would wake up at 4:30 am and go sprinting with my strength and conditioning coach. We would train from 5:30am to 6:30am. With the city under lockdown now, I rest as much as possible and wake up around 10am. Before breakfast, I put in a few rounds (5/6) of skipping rope (3 minutes each round). My breakfast contains 2/3 fried eggs, toast, cheese and hot coffee. I spend the rest of the morning playing video games on PS4 and take the time to listen to infotainment content on podcasts — The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Below the Belt by Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen, and Flagrant 2 by Andrew Schulz, Akash Singh and Kazeem Kamuyide.

Noon session

I eat lunch at around 12:30 /1 pm and it is well distributed in terms of nutrients, as I like to keep my immune system strong and metabolism high. Every meal consists of protein intake (chicken or mutton), a heaped serving of rice and dal. If I feel like indulging and giving in to my cravings, I eat homemade fries or chips and finish it off with juice (any fruit juice). Later I watch a movie or TV show for the rest of the afternoon. Or take a nap.

Evening session

Around 5:30/6 pm, I start my big workout of the day. This usually simulates by fight training as well as strength work incorporated into one session. I finish training in about an hour or sometimes less, as it is a high-intensity session that leaves me sweating and tired. I eat my post-workout meal which is more-or-less like my breakfast and consists of eggs, toast or oatmeal, bananas and again coffee. After a 30-minute break, I consume a protein shake to help me recover. I then watch TV or play some games again on PS4 as this is something I missed before the quarantine period. At 9 pm, my family and I have dinner together. Later, I play video games or watch my favourite TV shows before hitting the bed by 12:30/1 am.

Part 2:

Even as the gyms are shut because of lockdown, I train every day. As it is a high-intense session, the duration is usually short. I train twice a day, excluding mobility work and stretching for recovery. I incorporate my strength training along with fight training into one session and do it in the form of a circuit, so as to keep the intensity of the training session high. I do full-body calisthenics and use some equipment that I have at home — kettlebells, resistance bands, a pull-up bar and a boxing bag. I eat frequently and do a lot of mobility work and stretching as it keeps me healthy physically. I recently got in touch with one of my family friends, a professional tennis player, who told me about the importance of developing a healthy mentally. The art of meditating and spending 15/20 minutes just collecting thoughts and being at peace is essential. These mental exercises has helped me approach training and life in a good and healthy manner.