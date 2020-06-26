ITBP jawan among 25 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 864

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 25 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the state to 864, officials said.

Of the new cases, 16 are in Kangra, three in Hamirpur, two cases each in Solan and Una and one each in Mandi and Sirmaur.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said four members of two families are among the fresh cases in the district. The patients have a travel history to Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. They have been shifted to Covid-care centres at Dadh and Baijnath.

Two cases were reported in Baddi industrial area of Solan district. Both were under institutional quarantine. Three people have tested positive in Una and one in Mandi.

Sirmaur deputy commissioner RK Pruthi said a jawan of the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), hailing from Paonta Sahib, has also tested positive for the virus. He returned from Srinagar three days ago and was home quarantined.

350 ACTIVE CASES

The active cases in the state stand at 350 and 494 people have recovered. Eleven people have migrated to others states and seven have succumbed to the infection.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 244 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 228 cases, Una with 101 cases, Solan with 92 cases, Chamba with 50 cases, Shimla with 39 cases, Bilaspur with 38 cases, Sirmaur with 37 cases, Mandi with 25 cases, Kullu with five cases, and Kinnaur with four cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.