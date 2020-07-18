J&K admn approves ₹25 lakh insurance cover for panchayat members

cities

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:17 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved insurance cover of ₹25 lakh to all panchayat members in the Union territory.

A spokesman said the administrative council met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and approved life insurance cover of ₹25 lakhs to all elected BDC chairperson, sarpanches, panches and elected members of municipal bodies in case of death due to militancy.

The panchayat members had been demanding security and insurance cover from the last two years.

“The decision aims at strengthening grassroot democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists. The life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of elected representatives who die in militancy-related incidents,” the spokesman said, adding that it will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and continue to fulfil basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances.

In another order, the administrative council approved the amendment of Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.

“The amendment will enable grant of short term permits to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) on land up to 1 hectare, till September 30, 2021. It also exempts PRIs from payment of advance royalty to geology and mining department before commencing mining,” the spokesman said.

The department of geology and mining has been allowed to apply and secure clearances like mining plans, environmental clearance and consent to operate from the competent authorities on behalf of the panchayats, the spokesman said.

He added that the decision is aimed at empowering PRIs to raise funds through mining surpluses and address shortage of key construction material in local market, besides keeping a check on their prices.