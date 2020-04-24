J&K admn in fix as terminally ill man from UP wants to meet family for last time

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:34 IST

Amid lockdown, a terminally-ill patient from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district wanting to meet his family members has left Jammu and Kashmir administration in a quandary.

Narinder Singh, 50, a migrant labourer was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital here on April 18 and was discharged on April 23. He was diagnosed with last stage cancer.

The hospital staff alleged that repeated pleas to shift the patient to his native village where he could meet his family one last time have fallen on deaf ears.

His family back home hopes to see him one last time but the administration here allegedly remains in a state of inertia.

Arif, one of Narendra’s attendants said that the doctors here said that there are no or minimum chances of his survival and that he should be allowed to go to his native village.

Rajeev, the patient’s nephew, said, “We have completed all the documentation process and have arranged an ambulance but the administration is yet to grant permission for the same.”

Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma, however, said that there were certain rules to be followed in such cases.

He said that he would help them while adhering to certain protocols. The attendants have sought the intervention of lieutenant government Girish Chandra Murmu in the matter.