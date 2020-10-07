J&K Congress visits protesting Kashmiri migrants in Jagti

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:52 IST

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir and a team of senior Congress leaders visited the agitating Kashmiri migrants at Jagti in Nagrota on Wednesday and heard their grievances.

The Kashmiri migrants are sitting on a dharna demanding revision of monthly cash relief, jobs for each migrant family that doesn’t have any member in government job, return to Kashmir with dignity, and safety in the Valley.

The Congress leaders expressed solidarity with the migrants. They extended support to the struggle.

Mir said Congress has always formulated comprehensive plans for relief, rehabilitation and return of migrants in accordance with their choice and needs including job package for youth, construction of tenements and transit accommodations at different places in Jammu and Kashmir, including Jagti, Purkhu, Nagrota, Vessu, Kulgam, Sheikhpora - Badyal, Baramulla, Mattan Anantnag, Nutnusa - Kupwara and in Shopian.

He questioned the ruling BJP for its “hollow slogans and crocodile tears to exploit the Kashmiri migrants’ emotions” but failing to help the community.

He said relationships between the Kashmiri migrants with their roots and neighbours are still live and need to be strengthened to ensure their return and rehabilitation in their natives.