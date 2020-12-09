J&K logs 6 deaths, 369 fresh virus infections

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:21 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded six deaths and 369 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of positive cases in the Union territory to 1,14,407 and death toll to 1,767.

Officials said 179 people tested positive in Kashmir and 190 in Jammu. Three persons died each in Kashmir and Jammu division. They said the overall recoveries touched 1,07,624 after 342 more patients were cured. There are 5,016 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 32.43 lakh.

A total of 1,136 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 631 in Jammu. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 86 more people tested positive followed by 19 cases each at Budgam and Baramulla. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 89 followed by 27 in Udhampur district.

Till date, 8.15 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 22,212 in home quarantine, 5,016 in isolation, and 27,733 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.59 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.