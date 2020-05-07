e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K National Panthers Party chairman put under ‘house arrest’, later released

J&K National Panthers Party chairman put under ‘house arrest’, later released

Since August last year when the Centre revoked Article 370, he along with other leaders of opposition parties had been put under house arrest but his “saga” continued in the Covid-19 lockdown as well.

cities Updated: May 07, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
J&K National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh
J&K National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh(HT FIle)
         

While former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for another three months on Thursday, former minister and J&K National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh was once again put under house arrest at his office in Gandhi Nagar for some time by the UT police and was later released.

Since August last year when the Centre revoked Article 370, he along with other leaders of opposition parties had been put under house arrest but his “saga” continued in the Covid-19 lockdown as well.

“I was about to stage a demonstration against gross discrimination being meted out to Jammu region, be it youth, SRO 24, termination of 181 paramedics and a slew of other issues when police put me under arrest in my own office. They later released me and asked me to head straight to my house,” Singh said.

“Never before was Jammu and its youth treated so shabbily by any previous dispensation in the erstwhile state of J&K. While there are no takers for the concerns of the educated youth of the Jammu region, the common man, the civil society, and the employees class too were bearing the brunt of the highly apathetic approach of the UT administration at the behest of their New Delhi masters. The unemployed, underemployed, the contractual and other temporary class of employees of the Jammu region were the worst affected section with no attention whatsoever being paid by the present regime to address their bonafide concerns. The health employees of the Jammu region appointed under SRO-24 had been arbitrarily terminated while allowing their Kashmir counterparts to continue in service,” he said.

He said that repressive measures adopted by the BJP government won’t stifle his voice.

top news
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities