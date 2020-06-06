e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K records 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,467

J&K records 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,467

Of the new cases, 100 people have tested positive for the virus in Kashmir region and 43 in Jammu division.

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Srinagar/Jammu
(HT File)
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 144 fresh infections and three deaths due to Covid-19, officials said.

The total number of positive cases in the Union territory is now 3,467 and the death toll has risen to 39, officials said.

Of the new cases, 100 people have tested positive for the virus in Kashmir region and 43 in Jammu division.

J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan, said two patients died due to the virus in Kashmir on Saturday. “A 70-year-old man from Shopian who was admitted at the Chest Disease hospital died in the morning while another elderly patient from Handwara who was admitted in SMHS hospital died in the afternoon,” he said.

Medical superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said, “A 62-year-old woman from Jammu’s Miran Sahib area has died due to the virus in the morning. The woman had comorbidity like congestive cardiac failure, chest infection and fluid in lungs.”

Officials said there are 2,302 active cases in the UT—1,646 in Kashmir and 656 in Jammu. A total of 1,126 patients have recovered, so far.

top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In