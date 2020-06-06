J&K records 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,467

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:54 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 144 fresh infections and three deaths due to Covid-19, officials said.

The total number of positive cases in the Union territory is now 3,467 and the death toll has risen to 39, officials said.

Of the new cases, 100 people have tested positive for the virus in Kashmir region and 43 in Jammu division.

J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan, said two patients died due to the virus in Kashmir on Saturday. “A 70-year-old man from Shopian who was admitted at the Chest Disease hospital died in the morning while another elderly patient from Handwara who was admitted in SMHS hospital died in the afternoon,” he said.

Medical superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said, “A 62-year-old woman from Jammu’s Miran Sahib area has died due to the virus in the morning. The woman had comorbidity like congestive cardiac failure, chest infection and fluid in lungs.”

Officials said there are 2,302 active cases in the UT—1,646 in Kashmir and 656 in Jammu. A total of 1,126 patients have recovered, so far.