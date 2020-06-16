e-paper
Home / Cities / J&K reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 5, 298

J&K reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 5, 298

A patient has also died due to the virus in Kashmir, taking the death toll in the UT to 63.

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
(ANI)
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 78 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected by the disease in the Union territory to 5,298, officials said.

Of the new cases, 62 are from Kashmir and 16 from Jammu division. Among these, 23 patients have a travel history.

A patient has also died due to the virus in Kashmir, taking the death toll in the UT to 63.

The number of active cases stand at 2,454 after 177 more patients recovered on Tuesday. The government statement said, “78 people were discharged from Jammu division and 99 from Kashmir.” So far, 2,781 people have been cured in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 52.49%.

The highest jump in Kashmir was witnessed in Budgam where 14 more people tested positive for the disease. Srinagar and Anantnag recorded 10 new cases each. The other districts saw single digit increase. In Jammu division, all the districts have reported single digit increase.

Till date, 2.39 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 40,265 in home quarantine, 31 in hospital quarantine and 47,579 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.49 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

