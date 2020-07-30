e-paper
J&K teachers' body welcomes new education policy

J&K teachers’ body welcomes new education policy

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:16 IST
Welcoming the New Education Policy 2020, the All Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Teachers’ Federation, Poonch, affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, termed the move as a major initiative to deal with the new challenges of the 21st century.

Addressing the media in Poonch, AJKLTF state vice-president Darshan Bharti said, “We welcome the new policy where appointment procedure of teachers is transparent, restoring the dignity of teachers. Participation in educational administration area is a commendable element in the new policy.”

“The NEP-2020 aims at making India a global knowledge superpower with focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy. Establishment of the National Assessment Centre - PARAKH to assess students will strengthen the basic academic system in the country,” he added.

Bharti said that the new policy also focuses on vocational studies at school level, where every child will have to learn at least one vocational course, which will prepare them to identify life skills and by 2025, at least 50% learners at schools and higher education institutions will have exposure to vocational education.

The teachers’ federation also welcomed the common regulatory body for higher education in which a Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) will be set up as a single overarching umbrella body for higher education, excluding medical and legal education.

HECI will have four independent verticals - National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC) for regulation, General Education Council (GEC ) for standard setting, Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) for funding, and National Accreditation Council( NAC) for accreditation.

The AJKLTF said with implementation of new policy, Indian education system will be one of the best in the world and will connect students to their culture and heritage.

