Jagraon Bridge construction: Traffic curbs to remain for one more day

Dec 09, 2019
Ludhiana
The restriction on traffic movement on the Jagraon Bridge has been extended till Tuesday. Railway officials said the restriction is expected to be lifted on Wednesday.

In order to achieve the completion deadline of first week of January 2020, the construction work at the Jagraon Bridge is in full swing and temporary girders have been installed which are required to pull the bowstring girder. Under this process, the bowstring girder is being fixed at the designated spot and the workers will start pushing the girder from Tuesday.

The bridge remained closed for the fourth day on Monday, leading to traffic disruption on the railway station road, Gill Road, Vishwakarma Chowk, Mata Rani Chowk and other areas close by. Commuters faced a tough time to reach Chaura Bazaar, Field Ganj and traffic snarls were witnessed at Lakkar Bridge and Gill Road. 

Traffic movement near the bridge has taken a hit since July 2016 when one leg of the bridge was closed by the railways.

