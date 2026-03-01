13-year-old student critical after 3 men abduct, gang-rape her in Rajasthan: Police

Jaipur: A 13-year-old girl was hospitalised after three men allegedly abducted and gang-raped her in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the girl was familiar with one of the three accused (Representative photo)

“The girl was waiting in front of her school after appearing for her board examination. The three men abducted her around 2:30 pm, gang-raped her, and later dropped her at her grandmother’s place. Her condition is serious,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Keshoraipatan circle in Bundi, Ashok Joshi, said.

According to the police, the girl was familiar with one of the three accused. “She had asked the man for some water. He gave her a spiked drink, following which she fainted,” Joshi said.

He took her to a desolate place where he, along with his two aides, raped her repeatedly. “Meanwhile, her parents started searching for her in the vicinity when she did not return from school.”

Around 9 pm, the three men dropped her in front of her grandmother’s place and fled. “Her grandmother noticed her bleeding and took her to a local hospital. From there, she was referred to the JK Lon Hospital in Kota when her condition deteriorated. She is still critical,” said Joshi.

Meanwhile, based on her initial statements, her parents lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday night against the three people under relevant sections of rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Three accused are yet absconding. We have formed teams to search for them. We are also questioning the school authority and other people near the school regarding how he abducted her from the gate. The victim’s medical examination was also conducted. Further probe is underway,” he said.