16-yr-old abducted, raped by three persons in Rajasthan’s Ladnun

JAIPUR: Three persons abducted a 16-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Ladnun town on Sunday, took turns to rape her and pushed her out of their car near her house later in the evening, police said on Tuesday. Police said the three suspects were taken into custody within hours of the police complaint being filed (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ladnun station house officer (SHO) Shambhu Singh said the two suspects, Jasaram, 38, and Mahaveer, 34, have been placed under arrest for the girl’s gang rape. The third suspect, a 16-year-old, has been detained and action is being separately taken against him in line with the law for juvenile offenders.

Singh said the rape survivor’s father first raised an alarm about his daughter when he returned home on Sunday evening and found her missing and the main gate wide open. Police said when he was looking for his daughter, he saw a car approach the locality and dump someone on the lane.

It was his daughter.

The SHO also said the family filed the first information report (FIR) on Monday morning after his daughter’s condition stabilised and she spoke about the incident. “A case was filed against the accused under sections 376 D (gangrape), 363 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, and the relevant sections of the Pocso Act. The medical test of the girl was also done; the report is awaited,” he said.

As news of the gruesome crime spread, people staged a protest at the hospital to demand action against the culprits. On and off social media, leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Ashok Gehlot government over the crime and claimed that the situation would improve if people voted for the BJP. State elections in Rajasthan are due to be held on November 25.