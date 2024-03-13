2 labourers killed, 2 injured as sewerage pit collapses in Rajasthan’s Sirohi

Two labourers died and two others were injured as they were buried in sand after a sewerage pit collapsed in Sirohi district in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said a rescue operation was launched and the two injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital. (Representative Image)

The incident took place at Hina Colony under Aburoad police station area at 6.30am.

Upon receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the scene and launched a rescue operation. It is reported that pipes were being installed in the pit dug for sewage when the soil collapsed, trapping the four laborers working in the 10-feet-deep pit.

Banshilal Saad, an officer at Abu Road city police station, said, “The L&T company was carrying out sewerage pipe work behind the college in Hina Colony at 6.30 in the morning. The four laborers, Aspak Khan, Rahul Kumar, Manish Kumar, and Irfan Khan, were engaged in installing the pipes in the 10-feet-deep pit when the wet soil collapsed, burying them.”

“Upon receiving information from the colony residents, city police and administrative officials rushed to the scene. With the assistance of municipal employees, police personnel, company workers, and the general public, all four were extricated from the collapsed pit. They were immediately transported to Abu Road Government Hospital for treatment.”

Police said that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken against those responsible for negligence. This is a serious lapse in the security, they added. No case was lodged till the filing of this report