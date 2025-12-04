22 kids, being taken to Gujarat for labour, rescued from Dungarpur; 3 detained

As many as 22 children allegedly being taken to Gujarat for child labour, were rescued from Rajasthan’s Dungarpur railway station by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Childline and Srishti Seva Sansthan. Three agents were detained, police said. A total of 27 were rescued, out of which 22 were found to be minors between 11 and 18 years of age. (Representative file photo)

According to officials, the children were brought from different villages of Dungarpur district and were waiting to board the Chittorgarh–Asarwa (Gujarat) passenger train when the rescue operation was conducted.

The coordinator of Childline, Mehul, said “The RPF informed them about the suspected presence of children at the station who might be taken to Gujarat for child labour. Following the alert, teams of Childline, Srishti Seva Sansthan, RPF and GRP rushed to the railway station”.

While the team approached, the agents attempted to flee but were caught.

During questioning, the agents initially denied knowing the children. However, when the children were questioned separately, they confirmed that they were being taken for work, said Mehul.

A total of 27 were rescued, out of which 22 were found to be minors between 11 and 18 years of age. The remaining five were adults.

The detained agents were identified as Jaichand, Ashish and Sanjay. During interrogation, they admitted that they were transporting 22 minors from Jhotri, Bedsa, Seemalwada and Mewada villages of Dungarpur district for catering work in Gujarat, Mehul added further.

After the rescue, the minors were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

CWC issued directions for the children to be shifted to the child care home.

“This is clearly a case of child labour. These young children were being taken for illegal labour practices. All the rescued minors have been sent to the child care home, and strict legal action has been instructed against the three agents involved”, CWC Judicial Magistrate Bhavesh Jain said.

Further investigation into the trafficking network and possible involvement of others is still underway.