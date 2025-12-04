As many as 29 individuals from Tamil Nadu returned home on November 18th and 19th after being rescued from a trafficking network in Myanmar, the state cybercrime wing said on Wednesday. A special team in Tamil Nadu had launched operation ‘Blue Triangle’ and in the current phase-2 of the operation, they interrogated those who returned to Delhi and Chennai which revealed the involvement of multiple agents spread across Tamil Nadu, based on which 3 FIRs have been registered. TN police: 29 victims of trafficking return to state from Myanmar

“With relentless dedication, Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing continues its successful crusade against alarming cyber trafficking networks spread across Southeast Asia,” the police said adding that in a recent development as many as 395 individuals from across India were rescued following raids by the Myanmar Junta Army at K K Park in Myawaddy, a compound notorious for cyber scams.

Interrogation by Tamil Nadu police revealed the involvement of multiple agents across Tamil Nadu. The three FIRs have been registered at the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre (SCCIC), one at Tambaram City CCPS and other at Madurai District CCPS. “On the FIR registered in SCCIC, one person was identified as a key agent in an international job fraud and human trafficking network operating between India, Thailand, and Myanmar and was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters,” the police said without disclosing further details.

“The identified key agent had tried to disguise himself as one of the 29 repatriates,” the police said. “He and his associate had lured one of the victims with false promises of a tele-caller job in Bangkok, Thailand.” The victim had transferred money for visa and travel arrangements and had left from Chennai to Bangkok in May. “And the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint upon arrival, and had been handed over to Chinese cybercriminals across the border,” the police said. “The victim endured physical assault, confinement and forced creation of fake social media accounts for the commission of scams and also was extorted ₹5.40 lakhs from his family for his release to India.”

Operation Blue Triangle is led by I Shahnaz, superintendent of police, cyber crime division who has formed special teams for field investigation, forensic examination and interrogation of returnees at Delhi and Chennai. On November 13, the state police had arrested four from Tamil Nadu- Manavaalan (35), Rajkumar (36), Deepak Dona (27), and Jovin Abishek Rajan (28)- on charges of trafficking one victim.

Further investigation is under progress by tracing the key agent’s associates, financial channels, and organized network trafficking Indian citizens to overseas cyber scam centres.

“One significant outcome of the Cyber Crime Wing’s continuous efforts has resulted in repatriation of one victim followed by the complaint filed by the wife of the victim,” the police said. Based on her plea, the Tamil Nadu government had taken up the complaint with the Union government.