3 killed after speeding SUV runs over pedestrians in Jaipur; 6 critical: Police

At least three people were killed while six others got critically injured after a speeding SUV driven by a man under the influence of alcohol crushed around nine pedestrians on a busy Jaipur road late on Monday night, said police. The driver first hit a scooty near the Santosh Mata Temple and then continued to drive recklessly. (Representative file photo)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North) Bajrang Singh said, “The incident took place near the Santoshi Mata temple under the Nahargarh area. The car was seized, and the driver was also arrested. He also owns a factory in the Jaipur’s VKI Industrial area. Two people were declared dead on Monday night on arrival to the hospital while another died during the treatment on Tuesday morning.”

According to police, all the deceased were identified.

“The car was approaching from the MI road area. We have received reports that he had not only mowed down people in Nahargarh but had also injured few in the MI road area. The driver was identified”, Singh said.

A video of the incident showed that the car approaching at a high speed towards a busy colony in the Nahargarh area that eventually crushed several pedestrians and two-wheelers and left. However, locals later surrounded the car, stopped it, and handed the driver over to the police.

A case was also lodged against him under section 106 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are questioning the accused. Further probe is underway,” said additional DCP.