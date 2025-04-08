Menu Explore
Tempo hits two 71-yr-olds in Kandivali, one dead

ByMegha Sood
Apr 08, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Tempo driver Iqbal Wazir Shaikh arrested after fatally hitting 71-year-old Bharti Shah and injuring another in Kandivali; facing serious charges.

MUMBAI: A 44-year-old tempo driver was arrested on Sunday after he rammed into two 71-year-old women while they were crossing the SV Road in Kandivali, resulting in the death of one of them.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The deceased woman was identified as Bharti Subash Shah, a resident of SV Road in Kandivali. Hansa Ghiwala, a resident of Lalji Complex in Dhanukarwadi, suffered fractures to her limbs. The tempo driver, Iqbal Wazir Shaikh, was arrested based on Ghiwala’s complaint, said the police.

According to Ghiwala, she had gone near the Kandivali railway station to shop and was waiting to cross the road at a signal when she noticed another elderly woman standing next to her. They were both crossing the road together when a speeding tempo hit both of them. The driver attempting to flee, but was blocked by a crowd of passersby, according to Ghiwala. During this time, Ghiwala noted down the registration number of the tempo.

“I was barely able to speak due to shock, but I asked the injured woman her name,” she said. Before Ghiwala could ask Shah more questions, they were rushed to the Tunga Hospital. Ghiwala suffered fractures to her limbs and is undergoing treatment, while Shah died during treatment, said the police.

The driver, Shaikh, was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving under sections 106 (1), 125 (b) and 281 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, said an officer from Kandivali police station.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Tempo hits two 71-yr-olds in Kandivali, one dead
