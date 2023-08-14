Prisoner serving life sentence for murder dies by suicide in Jaipur Central Jail

A 35-year-old prisoner, who was serving a life sentence in Jaipur Central Jail, died by suicide on Sunday, said police. The man had escaped from the Sanganer Open Jail in June, but he was held by police later and transferred to the Jaipur Central Jail. (Representative Image)

According to police, the man, identified as Ashish Parashar, was arrested on May 19, 2015, for murdering a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC). He was convicted with a lifetime imprisonment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act on March 15, 2019.

He was initially put into the Ghat Gate Central Jail. However, he was shifted to Sanganer Open Jail in May considering his good behaviour in the jail, from where he escaped in June.

He was later held by police and transferred to central jail a few days ago based on the court’s order.

On Sunday evening, the prison staff found him hanging from the window of a closed bathroom near Barrack No. 9 in the jail.

Upon receiving the information of the incident from the jail authority, the local Lal Kothi police, DCP of Jaipur East, and the district collector immediately rushed to the spot.

DCP Jaipur East, Gyan Chand Yadav said, “Police sent the body for autopsy in the SMS Hospital. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was also appointed for the examination of the body and the spot. Further investigation is underway. A case will be filed following the judicial enquiry.”

“The case was transferred to the district collector for further investigation,” said police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

