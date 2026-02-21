4.4 million voter names removed during Rajasthan SIR

At least 4.427 million voters’ names have been removed from the final voter list of the special intensive revision (SIR) in Rajasthan, which was published on Saturday. A booth level officer (BLO) assists voters in filling out enumeration forms for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner, Rajasthan in December. (PTI)

“These voters included people who were either dead, permanently shifted to a different state, were absent or have been traced in multiple places (duplicate),” said Naveen Mahajan, the chief electoral officer of Rajasthan.

According to the primary data shared by the department, at least 4,427,651 people’s names were removed from the current voter lists during the exercise.

Rajasthan had 54.6 million voters when the SIR excercise began in November. In the first draft roll published in December, at least 4.184 million voters’ names were removed.

Another 242,000 voter names were removed during the claims and objection period over the past month, said the election department. At least 129,000 fresh voters’ names were also added to the final voters’ roll.

Now, the total number of voters in Rajasthan is 51,519,929, of which 26,957,881 are men, 24,561,486 are women, and 562 are transgender, showed data.

SIR in Rajasthan began on November 4 across 199 constituencies except for Anta where a bypoll took place on November 11.

These 199 constituencies had 54,656,215 voters, and every one of them was served an enumeration form. The digitisation process in the state ended on December 6.

Officials also said that at least 1.1 million voters could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR list after the draft roll was published. “Following the digitisation, the department mapped every single voter with the 2002 SIR list to check whether any of their parents’ names already exist in the old list. The roots of 1.1 million voters could not be traced to the previous list. They produced documents during the claims and objection period when we issued a notice following which we took a call on each of them. At least 199 EROs and 850 AEROs were in position to scrutinise such cases,” said Mahajan. He added, “We have also received over 200,000 Form 6 to include new electors—of which 129,000 were added to the final list.”

In the draft roll, the total voters were 50.4 million, rising to 51.5 million in the final list. According to the data shared by the department, the maximum number of voters were added in Jaipur, followed by Phalodi and Bharatpur.

“A copy of the final electoral roll has already been shared with the political parties. We have also updated the draft roll to our official website. People may lodge an application against any decision taken by the polling staff in the final draft roll in the next 15 days,” Mahajan added.

He added: “The successful completion of the process is the result of coordination efforts of DEOs of all 41 districts, and BLOs deployed at 61,136 polling booths, along with field representatives of eight major political parties with 104,713 BLAs.”

According to the CEO, the final list for Anta will be announced on March 12.