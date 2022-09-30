8 men rape, film and blackmail 17-year-old Rajasthan girl. Then release video

JAIPUR: A 17-year-old girl was repeatedly gang raped by eight men in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town in December last year and forced to pay ₹50,000 for the video of the sexual assault. The accused then tried to blackmail her into paying ₹2.5 lakh and released the video clip when she couldn’t pay.

Police said the girl didn’t say about word about the sexual assault or the blackmail.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on Thursday by the teenager’s father after the video, which had been in circulation for some time, reached him.

The girl then detailed the sequence of events to her family. In his complaint, the father said that his daughter was raped by eight young men from Bhiwadi, not far from where he lived, in December last year. They filmed the assault and blackmailed her. In January this year, she was gang raped again by the accused and then forced to pay ₹50,000 to keep the video a secret.

Police said the men later demanded more money. When she could not pay the ₹2.5 lakh that they demanded, they released the video.

Police said the girl’s medical examination has been conducted.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan recorded 6,337 rape cases in 2021, the highest in the country, followed next by Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Rajasthan Police insists that the figures for the state were higher because it doesn’t encourage burking of crime and strictly enforces a policy of free and fair registration of cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON