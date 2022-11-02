‘Follow discipline’: Gehlot after Pilot's take action against Cong MLAs remarks

Hours after Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded action against the Rajasthan MLAs who revolted in September and also, took a dig at the Ashok Gehlot over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise, the chief minister on Wednesday advised that “they” should not make such remarks and everyone should follow discipline.

Breaking his silence over the political crisis in Rajasthan months back, Pilot had suggested the party will soon take action against those who were given notices by the AICC for indiscipline. He also said Modi praised Gehlot at a programme on Tuesday, adding that this was “interesting and should not be taken lightly”.

Reacting to Pilot's statement, Gehlot, who is in Alwar, said, “They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline.”

