Home / Cities / Jaipur News / ‘Follow discipline’: Gehlot after Pilot's take action against Cong MLAs remarks

‘Follow discipline’: Gehlot after Pilot's take action against Cong MLAs remarks

jaipur news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 04:05 PM IST

Breaking his silence over the political crisis in Rajasthan months back, Sachin Pilot had suggested the party will soon take action against those who were given notices by the AICC for indiscipline.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (right) with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (left). (File image)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (right) with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (left). (File image)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Hours after Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded action against the Rajasthan MLAs who revolted in September and also, took a dig at the Ashok Gehlot over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise, the chief minister on Wednesday advised that “they” should not make such remarks and everyone should follow discipline.

Breaking his silence over the political crisis in Rajasthan months back, Pilot had suggested the party will soon take action against those who were given notices by the AICC for indiscipline. He also said Modi praised Gehlot at a programme on Tuesday, adding that this was “interesting and should not be taken lightly”.

Reacting to Pilot's statement, Gehlot, who is in Alwar, said, “They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
rajasthan ashok gehlot sachin pilot + 1 more
rajasthan ashok gehlot sachin pilot

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out