Amit Shah should form panel to probe cause behind riots in 7 states 'if he has courage', says Gehlot
Claiming that riots happened in seven states on the lines of last month's Karauli violence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should form a panel to probe the root cause behind the clashes "if he has the courage".
The violence in Rajasthan's Karauli had taken place on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. More than 35 people were injured in the violence.
Terming the clashes in Karauli a "laboratory experiment", Gehlot said, "We did not let any riot to occur on Ram Navami."
"Riots occurred in seven states on the pattern of Karauli, which should be probed. If Amit Shah Ji has the courage then he should form a committee headed by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to get into the root cause behind the riots that occurred in seven states after the Karauli incident," Gehlot said.
Everything will become clear and riots won't happen in the future, he told reporters in Udaipur.
To a question on repeated violence in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "It is their (BJP) attempt to ignite a fire as they are losing the next (assembly) election."
After taking stock of the preparations for the Congress' Chintan Shivir from May 13 to 15 in Udaipur, Gehlot said politics in the name of religion and caste is dangerous and does not benefit the country.
"The circumstances in the country are very worrisome and everyone is concerned about it. The way politics is being done in the name of religion and caste is dangerous. Some people may find it good, but it is not beneficial for the country," he told reporters.
India remained undivided for 70 years with the efforts of leaders like former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The present generation doesn't know about it and "people in the BJP and the RSS are taking advantage of it", the Congress leader alleged.
"At all places, they are peddling an agenda. They are holding sit-in protests. This was their plan to fuel riots in Karauli, Rajgarh and Jodhpur. We took timely action so only sporadic incidents happened," Gehlot said.
Several people have been arrested and the government will not allow violence in Rajasthan at any cost, he said.
The chief minister said that ideological fight has its place but it is the responsibility of political leaders to maintain peace and brotherhood so that no one is hurt.
-
BJP will not rest till it uproots Mamata Banerjee’s TMC from Bengal, says Amit Shah
Back in West Bengal on Shah's first visit after last year's assembly elections, Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will not rest till it ends Trinamool Congress's rule from Bengal and renewed his attacks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over illegal infiltration. Shah also explained why he hadn't come to Bengal earlier. She was sworn in as chief minister on May 5 last year.
-
CIDCO invites bids for lease of plots marked for veterinary hospitals in Navi Mumbai
The long-pending demand by animal lovers and pet owners for having a veterinary hospital in Navi Mumbai will soon be addressed as the City and Industrial Development Corporation has identified two plots to be leased for the same. CIDCO has sought tender bids to lease the plot to individuals or organisations keen on constructing a veterinary hospital. Two plots where the hospitals are proposed to be constructed are situated in Sanpada and Kharghar.
-
With rising fuel prices, more opt for electric vehicles in Thane
With the increasing fuel prices in the country, many are opting for electric vehicles and the demand for the same is at an all-time high in Thane city. The number of e-vehicles registered in Thane city gradually increased from 38 in 2018 to 107 in 2019 and 168 in 2020. Last year, 934 e-vehicles were registered in Thane. Among these, the highest number of registration was done in December.
-
Dedicated cycle tracks to come up in Thane, Kalyan
The Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation are working towards setting up a dedicated cycle track in their respective civic bodies. KDMC, as part of its smart road project, has included a 4.10km cycle track on both sides of the road. Lack of maintenance led to the space being used for parking. A similar track was developed in Wagle Estate as well. It lasted for a few months and later gave in to parking.
-
Spice of Life | Thank you for our daily cuppa, humble milkman
He visits your house every day at a fixed hour yet I guarantee you will not be able to identify the man if you happen to cross him on the street. Clinomaniacs like me who find it hard to give up the guilty pleasures of a warm bed without their morning cuppa owe it to the regularity and punctuality of this man. He is none other than your unpretentious and on the dot milkman.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics