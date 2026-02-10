Jodhpur, The Jodhpur High Court will begin hearing on the appeals by self-styled godman Asaram and two co-accused against their conviction in a rape case from February 16 on a regular basis. Asaram's plea against sentencing: Jodhpur HC to begin hearing from Feb 16 on regular basis

While deciding time for the hearings, the court also made it clear that no adjournment will be granted during the hearing.

A division bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit gave these directions on Monday while hearing the petitions challenging the sentence to Asaram and two others, Shilpi alias Sanchita Gupta and Sharad Chandra.

The order reads, "The hearing shall commence from 16.02.2026 and no request for adjournment shall be entertained."

The court further said that all matters shall be taken up on a day-to-day basis at the end of the Board each day or at 2 pm, whichever is earlier, until arguments of all learned counsels are concluded.

During a hearing in the Supreme Court in December 2025, the court had directed that the pending appeals be taken up expeditiously and disposed of within three months of the order.

In the previous hearing, the high court had issued notice to Asaram's counsel over his non-appearance in the court. While appearing through video-conferencing on Monday, the counsel assured the court that he would commence arguments from February 16.

Asaram and two co-accused Shilpi and Sharad Chandra had been convicted and sentenced on April 25, 2018, while two others had been acquitted. All three convicts had challenged their sentences in the high court in 2018, a hearing on which kept getting adjourned.

Shilpi and Sharad Chandra have been out on bail since 2018 following suspension of their sentences, while Asaram has been out of jail since October 29, 2025 on a six-month bail on health grounds for his treatment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.