Jaipur, In a city celebrated for its grand forts and opulent palaces, a quieter and lesser-known treasure survives away from the usual tourist trail the Doll Museum tucked inside the Seth Anandi Lal Poddar School for the Deaf and Mute on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg preserving a fascinating collection of dolls from around the globe. Beyond Jaipur's forts, a doll museum preserves miniature world of cultures

Step inside, and the bustle of Jaipur fades into a soft hum of stories told not through words, but through over 500 dolls each carrying the identity of a place, people, and culture.

From Rajasthan's vibrant attire to the intricate traditional costumes of nearly 60 countries, the museum feels like a miniature globe frozen in time.

Established in 1974 by Kanti Kumar Poddar and inaugurated in 1979 by then chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the museum originally known as Bhagwani Bai Sekhsaria Gudia Ghar was envisioned as an educational space. Today, it remains just that, though with far fewer visitors than it once had.

Principal Bharat Joshi walks through the narrow aisles like a custodian of memories. He points to dolls from Japan delicate wooden Kokeshi figures, festival-themed Namahage and Tanabata dolls and then to displays from countries like Sweden, Egypt, Mexico, and Iran.

"Each doll explains a way of life," he says, noting how attire, occupation, and customs are carefully represented.

Indian diversity, too, finds vivid expression here. Dolls from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Nagaland, and Bengal stand in pairs, capturing everyday life, while traditional Rajasthani puppets add a familiar local touch.

The smallest doll in the collection is barely two inches tall, yet it holds as much detail as the tallest figures nearby.

Beyond display, the museum also traces the history of dolls from the prehistoric Venus of Willendorf, believed to be among the earliest human figurines, to toys from the Indus Valley Civilisation dating back nearly 5,000 years.

Materials have evolved over time, from clay and wood to porcelain and plastic, but the human instinct to create these figures has remained unchanged.

Yet, despite its richness, the museum struggles in silence.

"Once a regular stop for school excursions, it now sees only a trickle of visitors. Lack of promotion and the tendency of tourist guides to stick to Jaipur's marquee attractions have pushed this unique space into obscurity," Joshi said.

With a modest entry fee and a vast world within its walls, the museum stands as a reminder that not all heritage is monumental some of it is small, delicate, and waiting patiently to be rediscovered.

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