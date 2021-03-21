BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur on Tuesday.
The mahapanchayat will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, Raja Ram Meel, president of the Jat Mahasabha, said.
"It will be the first meeting of Tikait in Jaipur. Earlier, he has held a few meetings in other districts like Hanumangarh and Ganganagar," Meel told reporters.
"Farmers have understood that the Modi government has cheated them and is trying to weaken farmers. The government is planning to hand over the agriculture sector to industrialists and farmers have understood this thing. Therefore, there are countrywide protests against the farm laws," he said.
Meel said the BJP will suffer huge losses in elections, including the bypolls on three assembly seats in Rajasthan next month, over the farmers' issue.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur
Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan
Rajasthan announces new restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike
Ashok Gehlot reviews preparation to implement 2021-2022 budget announcements
India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv
Rajasthan govt hands compulsory retirement to ACP who sought sexual favours
Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP
Gehlot announces ₹5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1
New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock
Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19
In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs
- The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.