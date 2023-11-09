close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / BSF jawan dies by suicide near Pakistan border in Barmer: Police

BSF jawan dies by suicide near Pakistan border in Barmer: Police

ByMukesh Mathrani
Nov 09, 2023 06:07 PM IST

Police said that family members of the deceased have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post mortem

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide while on duty along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday morning, police said.

The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. (Representative file image)
The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. (Representative file image)

The jawan was 24 years old and a resident of Tripura,

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

Police said the jawan took the extreme step around 8am.

Also Read: 17-year-old girl ends life in Mohali’s Kharar

He was on duty when the incident occurred.

Upon hearing the sound of the fire, soldiers rushed and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Later, higher officials of the BSF and police were informed. The deceased jawan was posted in BSF’s 83 battalion.

Police said that family members of the deceased have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post mortem.

Meanwhile, the BSF has launched a probe into the matter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out