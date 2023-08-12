Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 1 jawan killed, 16 injured as BSF truck overturns in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

ByMukesh Mathrani
Aug 12, 2023 05:42 PM IST

Police have identified the deceased jawan as SK Dubey. The BSF jawan was returning for duty after completing his vacation post

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and 16 others injured after a truck carrying the personnel overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Saturday, officials said.

Border Security Force (Representative Photo)
Police said the incident took place as the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Langtala village under the Shahgarh police station area in Jaisalmer.

Police have identified the deceased jawan as SK Dubey. The BSF jawan was returning for duty after completing his vacation post, added police.

Police said they have informed the family members of Dubey. His post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival, said police.

Upon getting information, police and BSF officials reached the spot. “The injured were taken to Jaisalmer, where they are undergoing treatment at Jawahar Hospital. The condition of five jawans is said to be critical,” said an official.

Meanwhile, BSF officials have refused to comment on the incident.

