Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Caste column in Rajasthan cops’ transfer order; Withdrawn in hours

Caste column in Rajasthan cops’ transfer order; Withdrawn in hours

jaipur news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 06:25 PM IST

The BJP alleged that the police are being politically used and politicised in Rajasthan because of which the cops are now transferred on caste basis

The Tonk SP said the caste column in the cops’ transfer order was an ‘unintentional mistake’. (Representative Image)
The Tonk SP said the caste column in the cops’ transfer order was an ‘unintentional mistake’. (Representative Image)
BySachin Saini

The Tonk police in Rajasthan withdrew the transfer order of eight constables within hours after it invited criticism for mentioning their caste and said it was a “clerical mistake”.

The order was issued by the superintendent of police (SP), Tonk, Manish Tripathi on Saturday. The SP later issued an order to withdraw the transfer list and clarified that the caste was mentioned by mistake. A revised order was issued thereafter.

“The first order had the column of caste. It was an unintentional mistake, and was withdrawn within a few hours,” he said. He added that the constables were transferred on their own request.

Also Read |‘Must research why Rajasthan MLAs got agitated over name of new CM’: Gehlot

“It was my mistake and I accept it. Nobody is to be blamed, it was a clerical mistake. I take the responsibility. It was just a mistake which has been rectified,” said the SP.

Commenting on the development, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA, Vasudev Devanani said the administration in this government has totally gone uncontrolled. “The police is being politically used and is politicised because of which the cops are now transferred on caste basis. The act is a violation of the Constitution. The Congress government is encouraging casteism in police, whose duty is to maintain law and order. The ill effects of such practices will soon be visible in the society and an atmosphere of anarchy will develop,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out