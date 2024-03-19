 Coaching student abducted in Rajasthan's Kota, father sent pictures of girl tied to rope - Hindustan Times
Coaching student abducted in Rajasthan's Kota, father sent pictures of girl tied to rope

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 19, 2024 10:53 AM IST

The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of ₹30 lakh to let her go.

In a shocking incident, a student from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri who was preparing for a competitive exam in Rajasthan's education hub Kota, was abducted on Sunday, and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of 30 lakh from the girl's family to free her.

The student is from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri (Representational Image)
The situation escalated when the kidnappers sent photos of the student tied to a rope to her father, threatening him to pay the ransom or risk losing his daughter.

“My daughter studies at a coaching centre in Vigyan Nagar, where she stays in a rented room close to the institute. On Sunday night, she spoke to me after appearing for a test at the coaching centre. Then, on Monday, I received photos on my phone of my daughter tied up, along with a ransom demand. They have also sent me an account number to transfer the money,” Amar Ujala quoted the girl's father as saying.

As per the Hindi daily, she is a NEET aspirant and moved to Kota in September last year.

Confirming the abduction, Kota SP Amrita Duhan stated that a manhunt is underway to nab the kidnappers and rescue the girl.

“Currently, we are conducting an investigation into the matter and have deployed multiple teams with instructions for immediate action, Although several important leads have appeared, the student's whereabouts remain unknown,” the senior police officer said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power in Rajasthan in December last year, used to target the previous Congress regime over the law and order situation in the desert state, and, in particular, the issue of women safety.

News / Cities / Jaipur / Coaching student abducted in Rajasthan's Kota, father sent pictures of girl tied to rope
