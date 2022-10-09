Dalit woman allegedly gangraped by family priest, others in Rajasthan: Report

A 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped by a group of men, including a family priest in Rajasthan's Ajmer, reported news agency PTI citing police on Sunday. The priest, Sanjay Sharma, who used to perform prayers for her family, has also allegedly recorded the act and confined her for several days.

The victim, in her complaint, has alleged that Sharma had first raped her when she was alone at her home, and recorded a video of her. The victim, a mother of two, has also alleged that she was raped several times in the last one month and was held captive by the accused. Later, he extorted money from her based on the video and then raped her again, PTI quoted Ajmer North DSP Chhavi Sharma as saying.

“The accused gave the victim sedatives, and she is unable to say how many persons were engaged in the conduct," the DSP added.

According to the police, the priest even allegedly threatened to kill the woman's husband and children. He also asserted that he would make the video viral.

The woman's statement claims that she was forcibly detained by the accused for the past few days and was gangraped multiple times. When she failed to return home, her husband filed a missing person's report, after which the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint on October 7. The accused is yet to be arrested.

The police said the medical examination of the victim has been done.

