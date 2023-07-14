Rajasthan: Dalit woman’s body found in well in Karauli, BJP stages dharna

The 19-year-old Dalit woman’s body was found in a well in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Thursday night, who according to the police was shot dead, as per the autopsy report on Friday. (Representative Photo)

The woman, a native of the Balaghat village, went missing early Thursday morning at the time she had gone with her mother to the nearby jungle following which the mother lodged a complaint with the police.

A search operation by the police was conducted based on the complaint filed. According to the police, her body was recovered from a roadside well in Naduati, four kilometres away from Balaghat village.

In her complaint, the mother alleged that her daughter was abducted by some men who gang-raped her and also threw acid on her face.

The body was sent to the Hindaun City Hospital, according to the autopsy report, the girl died from a gunshot wound, said Karauli superintended of police (SP) Mamta Gupta.

On the charges of gang rape against the girl, the SP said, “The doctor has kept the opinion reserved for the Forensic Science Laboratory. Further investigation is underway.”

Police said the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.

The incident sparked a fresh political conflict as the opposition protested in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. They questioned women’s safety and the law and order situation under the Congress-led government in the state.

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena reached the Hindaun hospital on Thursday night and staged a dharna with the deceased’s family members and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators and compensation for the kin.

“We, on behalf of the family, are demanding compensation of Rs.50 lakh and a government job for the victim’s family. We also demand the immediate arrest of the culprits,” said Meena.

The leader of the opposition and BJP MLA from Churu, Rajendra Rathore, told reporters, “Whatever happened in Karauli and earlier in Khajuwala recently are unfortunate. Our daughters are not safe in this state. The CM failed to fulfil his responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident and submit a report to the state BJP office.

Congress MLA from Tonk Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to condole the death of the girl and demanded an immediate probe into the incident. “The barbaric murder of the Dalit woman in Haindaun is unfortunate. The administration should immediately probe an investigation considering the seriousness of the matter and should also ensure justice for her,” he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Rehana Rayaz, Rajasthan Women Commission president reached Karauli on Friday to take stock of the situation.

Five police teams have been constituted to investigate the incident. Karauli district collector is holding talks with the family and protestors over the demand related to compensation.