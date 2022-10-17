Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Did not violate norms by seeking votes for Kharge: Gehlot

Did not violate norms by seeking votes for Kharge: Gehlot

jaipur news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:21 AM IST

On Thursday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot appealed for votes for Kharge for the Congress to emerge stronger

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)
BySachin Saini

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said he did not violate the guidelines for Congress’s presidental election by seeking votes for one of the candidates, Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I am the proposer of Kharge. Some people created controversy that I campaigned in his support. If I had to campaign, I would have visited every state but I did not do that. But cannot I make an appeal for the person whose name I have proposed?” asked Gehlot on Sunday.

“Then what was the meaning of becoming a proposer…what I did was in the role of proposer…I did not violate the election process.” He added some people have tried to blow the issue out of proportion.

The Congress poll is being held on Monday and the results will be declared on Wednesday.

Geholt said the results will be good and there will be a new beginning. “Rahul Gandhi said that no person from his family will become the president. It takes courage to say that. Sonia Gandhi did not become the Prime Minister and made Manmohan Singh the Prime Minister…no one leaves even the sarpanch post. That is the human psychology. She left the Prime Minister’s post and Rahul left the [Congress] president’s post...”

He said the Congress has faith in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “...why do [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi and [Union home minister] Amit Shah have a problem?”

On Thursday, Gehlot appealed for votes for Kharge for the Congress to emerge stronger. About 414 delegates from Rajasthan are eligible to vote in the poll.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out