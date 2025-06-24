French woman raped by 28-year-old man in Udaipur; accused on run

JAIPUR: A 30-year-old French national has accused a 28-year-old employee of an event management company of raping her after a party in Udaipur on Monday evening, police said. The suspect, identified by the police as Pushparaj Ojha aka Siddharth, is missing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said the incident took place on Monday night after a party at a cafe. “The man took the victim to his rented accommodation in Sukher from the party and sexually assaulted her. The FIR (first information report) was lodged on the woman’s complaint,” Goyal said.

Badgaon police station house officer Pooran Singh said the woman was being treated at a private hospital. “We will speak to her in detail once she is discharged,” Singh said. A case has been lodged under Section 64 (1) (rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Udaipur’s Badgaon police station

The woman, who has been in the country since April 17, took a bus from Delhi and reached Udaipur on June 22.

“At night, my friends and I went to The Greek Farm for dinner. We partied then. A bit later in the evening, a man came to our table,” she said in her complaint. The man suggested they step out for a smoke and then convinced her to go for a drive.

HT has reviewed the FIR.

According to the rape survivor’s complaint, she repeatedly asked the man to drop her at her hotel, but the suspect instead drove to his apartment. She said her phone had run out of battery, and she asked him to help her recharge the device. But the man forced himself on her and raped her.

Police said the man finally drove her back to the hotel at 6am on Tuesday.

Singh said she told her two friends about the rape. “As she fell sick, they rushed her to a private hospital in the city and also approached the police, who lodged an FIR based on the victim’s primary statement,” said Singh.

The police officer said a team has been constituted to arrest Pushpraj. “The French embassy in Delhi has also been informed about the incident,” said Singh.