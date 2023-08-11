Teacher held for raping, murdering student in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

A government schoolteacher was on Friday arrested for allegedly abducting, raping, and murdering a 16-year-old student at Bowli in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The girl was last seen speaking with the accused Ram Ratan Meena. (HT PHOTO)

Police said the girl went missing from her home on Tuesday when her parents were at a temple. Her father lodged a case on Wednesday naming the teacher Ram Ratan Meena, 37.

The body of the girl, who was last seen speaking with Meena, was recovered on Thursday from a well, around two kilometres from her village. The girl’s father alleged Meena raped and murdered his daughter.

Police superintendent Harsh Vardhan Agarwala said Meena was arrested after the primary investigation under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 366 (abduction), and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “The allegations will be ascertained only when we will get both the forensic and autopsy reports.”

The girl’s family staged a sit-in until late Thursday night demanding ₹one crore compensation, a government job, CCTV cameras at the school, and a death sentence for the accused. They accepted the body for the last rites on Friday after the district collector assured them that their demands will be considered.

A police officer said the girl’s body was cremated after an autopsy and collection of samples.