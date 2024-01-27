Was promised Ashok Chakra: Gallantry award receivers’ widow expresses displeasure

Barmer: The widow of a Border Security Force (BSF) officer, who was killed in service and awarded the President’s Medal for Gallantry, expressed displeasure, claiming that the government promised ‘Ashok Chakra’ for her husband. Border Security Force (BSF) officer Sanwalaram Vishnoi was killed during violent protests in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Congo in 2022 (HT Photo/Sourced)

Ashoka Chakra is India’s highest peacetime military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action, or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

On January 23, the Union home ministry announced the Gallantry Award to Sanwalaram Vishnoi, a BSF officer who was killed during violent protests in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Congo (DRC) which took place in 2022.

The award is presented to the families of the deceased servicemen. Sanwalaram was earlier also awarded the UN Medal.

On the Republic Day ceremony, Sanwalaram’s widow Rukmani Devi met state minister K K Vishnoi and shared her plea. The minister assured that he would examine the matter and act accordingly.

Devi, who met the minister along with a few retired army personnel, informed him that upon the arrival of the Sanwalaram’s mortal remains, the family was assured Ashok Chakra.

She claimed that around eight months ago, the family received a letter from the BSF unit, where Sanwalaram was posted. According to the letter, there was a discussion of Shaurya Chakra for Sanwalaram, and they also assured Ashok Chakra, Devi said.

“Considering the bravery and martyrdom of my husband, he is truly entitled to Ashoka Chakra, but it is saddening that he is being given the Gallantry Award. After his death, when his mortal remains arrived home, we were assured that he would be honoured with the Ashok Chakra, but it seems that these were false promises. Now we are pleading for justice,” Devi said.

Sanwalaram Vishnoi, a resident of Band village in Barmer, Rajasthan, joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in 1999. He joined the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo in June 2022. In July, of the same year, violent protests targeted UN peacekeeping forces, resulting in the death of two Indian soldiers, including Sanwalaram. Sanwalaram is survived by his wife, two sons and parents.