Have asked CM Gehlot about ‘2-3 things’ required to be done: Rahul in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Rajasthan amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said on Monday that he wants to give a “message” to the Congress party.

He appreciated the works done by the chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, but said “what is going to be done is more necessary than what has been done in the state.”

Rahul said he has told CM Gehlot about “two-three” things that he feels are required to be done. However, he elaborated saying “I will not share that”.

Addressing a corner meeting at Kustala village in Sawai Madhopur, he said that senior Congress leaders including Gehlot, state party chief Govind Singh and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are walking with him in this yatra and “...they are listening to the people”, he said adding, “I am hopeful that our government in the coming time will take action on what the people are saying.”

Referring to the speech of state Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra about the works done by the Congress party, the Wayanad MP said, “The state chief said that the Congress party has done this and that…that is okay…but I want to give a message to the Congress party, that what was done is not that much necessary, what is going to be done is more necessary.”

Rahul said that loans of ₹14,000 crore of 22 lakh farmers have been waived and the electricity bills of 8 lakh farmers are zero. Besides, people are getting health insurance of ₹10 lakh under Congress’ ‘Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme’. Old pension scheme is revived for state employees and the urban employment guarantee scheme was introduced, he said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said the PM promised twice during elections in Rajasthan that the eastern Rajasthan canal project (ERCP) will be supported by the Centre and will be given national project status but that did not happen, instead, the government is creating obstacle towards the work of state government which has allocated ₹9,500 crore for the project.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to spread hatred in the country which will harm the nation. People from different castes and religions are participating in the yatra and they help and support each other. Therefore, this yatra is ‘Hindustan’,” said Gandhi.

Further slamming the Centre on the Agniveer scheme, Rahul said that employment for four years will be given to youths and after that, they will be kicked out and will not get the kind of respect in society as an ex-serviceman because they only served for four years.

He said that dreams of crores of youths and farmers have been broken in the country and an atmosphere of hatred is being developed.

Meanwhile, BJP president Satish Poonia asked Rahul Gandhi “When will the state government provide cheap and full power supply to the people, and clear the pending electricity connections as promised?”

“In 2018, the Congress party mentioned in their manifesto and speeches that if the Congress government comes to power, it will give cheap electricity, will not increase the prices of electricity and will give uninterrupted electricity supply. Today, about 2.5 lakh farmers are waiting for agricultural connections,” Poonia added.

Further taking a dig at Congress, Poonia said, a subsidy of ₹10,000 was given to the farmers during the BJP rule, but it was closed by the Congress government for two and a half years.

As per the schedule, Congress will cover nearly 500 km in Rajasthan led by Rahul Gandhi before entering BJP-ruled Haryana on December 21.

