Heatwave conditions persist in parts of Rajasthan
Heatwave conditions persisted in some parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.
Phalodi (Jodhpur) recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 42.7 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 41.9 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 41.6 degrees Celsius and Vanasthali 41.2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.
Churu and Pilani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, it said.
The weather will remain the same during the next 24 hours. Slight respite from heatwave conditions is expected on March 19, the MeT department said.
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
