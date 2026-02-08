Jaipur, Designer Siddartha Tytler, known for his structured high-glamour garments, says fashion for him is not about following trends but about making his own, whether they work or not. I don’t follow trends, I make my own: Fashion designer Siddartha Tytler

The designer showcased his latest collection "Miraas" at the fourth edition of the FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026, which began on Saturday at Diggi Palace here.

Inspired by royal lineages and cultural heirlooms, Tytler collection presented a range of silhouettes, largely rooted in menswear, with select womenswear looks woven into the line-up.

Featuring a blend between the Indian and fusion aesthetics, the outfits included sherwanis, bandhgalas, suits, crop jackets, kurtas, sharara sets, anarkalis and sarees.

The colour palette moved between black, white and grey, with touches of gold and beige.

Most of the models walked the runway to a remixed version of Britney Spears' "Toxic", wearing gold face-net accessories that lent a high-fashion edge to the presentation.

Tytler experimented with both structured and fluid forms. Standout pieces included structured kurtas paired with loose trousers and heavy embroidery, while in womenswear, a grey saree styled with an overcoat and head accessory drew attention.

"I don't follow trends. I make my own, whether they work or not," he told PTI in an interview.

The designer said men are ready to experiment in fashion, especially in the age of social media.

"The fact is that the women's market is a little saturated and in today's world with social media, men are ready to experiment in fashion. So it's great when a client likes what we made and it's always encouraging. Effectively that's why we have several collections for men in the event," he said.

On whether social media has made it more challenging for designers, Tytler said he has learned to strike a balance and emphasised the need to keep evolving and learning.

"All our clients are celebrities, normal people, small and big influencers. So we have found the balance... With the world moving so fast with social media, if you don't keep track, you will get lost. So I am keeping track of everyone... so effectively that's how you have to evolve with the world and learn," he said.

"The world is so fast forward. Everyone is moving at lightning speed when it comes to fashion. You have one style today, it changes and evolves working a week. But it's fine you just have to know it and evolve along with it," he added.

Tytler has a reverse way of designing compared to most of his contemporaries, who first decide on a story or theme and then design clothes to fit that story.

"Usually the story unfolds while the collection is being made. But I work backwards. I don't make a story and then make a collection. I find a point where I want to start, an inspiration point, and then we make a story around it. So the story is literally made with the clothes," he said.

The fashion gala will conclude on Sunday with the final showcase by J J Valaya.

