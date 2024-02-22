In Rajasthan's Nagaur, SUV ploughs into procession after driver suffers heart attack

In a major accident in Degana in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, a Bolero ploughed into a procession being taken out on Vishwakarma Jayanti. This happened after the man driving the SUV suffered heart attack and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident. Screengrab from CCTV footage (PTI)

(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised)

Speaking to HT, Nagaur Police confirmed the driver's death – he died due to the heart attack – and said that five people were injured; while three were discharged after primary treatment, two were referred to Ajmer.

Meanwhile, taking to X, formerly Twitter, chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his condolences.

“Deeply saddened with the news of a road accident during the procession taken out on Vishwakarma Jayanti in Degana. I pray to the Lord to give peace to the departed soul, and for the speedy recovery of those injured. May the family members have the strength to bear this shock,” Sharma wrote.

It is believed that around a dozen people were marching in the procession, which was being taken out by members of the Jangid community. In a CCTV footage of the accident, the Bolero can be seen moving slowly behind the crowd. Suddenly, however, its speed increases and the vehicle ploughs into the march participants.

More details are awaited.