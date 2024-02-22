 In Rajasthan's Nagaur, SUV ploughs into procession after driver has heart attack - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Jaipur / In Rajasthan's Nagaur, SUV ploughs into procession after driver suffers heart attack

In Rajasthan's Nagaur, SUV ploughs into procession after driver suffers heart attack

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 22, 2024 03:28 PM IST

The police said that the driver passed away due to the heart attack, while five people were injured.

In a major accident in Degana in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, a Bolero ploughed into a procession being taken out on Vishwakarma Jayanti. This happened after the man driving the SUV suffered heart attack and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident.

Screengrab from CCTV footage (PTI)
Screengrab from CCTV footage (PTI)

(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking to HT, Nagaur Police confirmed the driver's death – he died due to the heart attack – and said that five people were injured; while three were discharged after primary treatment, two were referred to Ajmer.

Meanwhile, taking to X, formerly Twitter, chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his condolences.

“Deeply saddened with the news of a road accident during the procession taken out on Vishwakarma Jayanti in Degana. I pray to the Lord to give peace to the departed soul, and for the speedy recovery of those injured. May the family members have the strength to bear this shock,” Sharma wrote.

It is believed that around a dozen people were marching in the procession, which was being taken out by members of the Jangid community. In a CCTV footage of the accident, the Bolero can be seen moving slowly behind the crowd. Suddenly, however, its speed increases and the vehicle ploughs into the march participants.

More details are awaited.

