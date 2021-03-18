In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs
- The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
The Rajasthan government informed the state assembly on Wednesday that it did not tap phones of any legislator during last year’s political crisis.
Rejecting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegations on phone tapping, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said the opposition party was making an issue in order to protect Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
He said the chief minister would offer his resignation if these allegations were proved right. “Not only the chief minister, all of us will resign,” he said.
The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
At the time, three purported audio clips surfaced in which Shekhawat and some Congress leaders could be heard discussing a conspiracy to topple Gehlot’s government. Chief whip Mahesh Joshi then filed FIRs with the Special Operations Group (SPG) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
On the BJP’s allegations that the audio clips were prepared and circulated by Lokesh Sharma, the OSD to the chief minister, Dhariwal said the audio clips were received on WhatsApp. He stressed that forwarding an audio clip on WhatsApp was not a crime.
Dhariwal apprised the House that the SOG last year intercepted phones of two persons — Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani — with permission from the Home Department, after receiving information about illegal arms smuggling and movement of explosives. He said none of them was a politician but during the interception, conspiracy to depose the Gehlot government was exposed and that the SOG inspector lodged an FIR in the matter.
The minister reiterated that the government did not order any MLA’s, MP’s or an elected representative’s phone-tapping.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs
- The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan minister says CM will resign if phone tapping claims are proven
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18 tribal women from Rajasthan find new purpose, thanks to 2 women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan wants 50% quota cap to be removed, some other states also agree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to reconsider reservation's 50% limit: Rajasthan
- Last week, the Supreme Court sought states’ opinion whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling set by it in a nine-judge bench ruling in 1992, famously known as the Indra Sawhney case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP corners Gehlot govt on phone tapping; demands resignation, CBI probe
- Months after the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government admitted that the phones were intercepted to maintain public order.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt to terminate police service officer for demanding sexual favours
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Rajasthan police service (RPS) officer Kailash Bohra on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau
- The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: 9 including 5 women held for assaulting & stripping girl, mother
- The old social practice of Nata which encourages adultery was found to be in the root of the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan CM: 1st dose of vaccination stopped at health centers due to shortage
- Rajasthan has also accused the Centre of providing incorrect figures on vaccine doses given to the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal opium farming on Jaipur outskirts, 13 cases found in a year: Police
- Police said the drug smugglers have started targeting areas of various cities where opium can be cultivated and they pay farmers a high price for farming opium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tug-of-war between Rajasthan govt, Centre over Covid-19 vaccine supply
- The state is left with just two days of Covid-19 vaccine stock, a claim rejected by the Union health ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dream came true...’: Girl after being appointed sub-inspector by Gehlot govt
- The girl showed courage against goons and stopped them from freeing their accomplice, a hardcore criminal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-yr-old Rajasthan girl killed by leopard while sleeping at home
- The police, however, managed to calm the agitating villagers and shifted the girl’s body to mortuary for post-mortem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox