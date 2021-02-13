Aabshar H Quazi

Senior Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi continued his offensive on the contentious farm laws on the last day of his two-day Rajasthan tour. Gandhi called upon all sections of the society to stand up against farm laws and said that the farm laws will impact all.

Gandhi alleged that PM Modi wants to hand over ₹40 lakh crore worth agriculture sector to his corporate friends. Later, while addressing a tractor rally in Roopangarh in Ajmer district, Rahul Gandhi continued his fierce attack on PM Modi over farm laws.

Addressing the tractor rally on a unique stage prepared over a tractor trolley, Gandhi said that, "It is not only farmers who are against farm laws but workers and small traders are also against these farm laws".

"If these farm laws are enforced, then not just the farmers but street vendors and small traders will also suffer losses and then they will have to work for the corporates," alleged Gandhi.

One big businessman still owns 40 per cent storage of agri commodities and these farm laws will give 80 per cent to 90 per cent control over farmers' produce, he said.

Farmers will be forced to sell their produce at lesser prices and will need to buy agri commodities at higher prices, this way, farmers will be looted twice, he said.

"The country will suffer due to these 3 farm laws so it is not the sole responsibility of just farmers but also workers, small traders, youth and the people of India to protest these farm laws," said Rahul.

PM Modi wants that all agri commodities should be sold under one brand name, he said, adding that when these farm laws will be enforced, then no youth will be given jobs, said Gandhi.

Criticising the farm laws, the Congress leader said that while the first farm law says that big corporates can buy any amount of agricultural commodities of any magnitude, then there will be no need for Mandi which means that the law first intends to kill Mandis. Farmers and Congress workers were present on the tractors and tractor trolley during the tractor rally.

"Farm laws allow unlimited hoarding of the agricultural commodities and prevent farmers from accessing judiciary if farmers want to take businessmen in court," said Gandhi.

"India's and world's biggest business is in agriculture which is worth ₹40 lakh crores and run by 40 per cent Indians which include farmers, small traders, porters, workers and poor but PM Modi wants to hand over this agriculture business to his corporate friends through this farm laws," he said.





PM Modi wants to send agriculture into the hands of two corporates whereas farmers are not ready for it, he said.

I have warned about the loss from Covid-19 earlier but the ruling party and media ridiculed me and later the family members of these people got ill of Covid-19, he said.

He continued to attack demonetization and GST brought by the Modi government and said it had impacted small traders, workers, farmers and the poor.

This agriculture business is of Bharat Mata not of farmers only, he said.

The Modi government is robbing farmers' house and wants to give it to your 'Hum Do Humare Do' (corporate friends), said Gandhi.

"You want to steal farmers' wealth so no farmer will talk to you until you will repeal farm laws," he said.

Gandhi said that PM Modi ridiculed farmers by calling them 'Aandolanjivi' (people who thrive on a movement) in the Parliament session.

After the public meeting on tractor trolley, he also drove a tractor while Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara remained seated beside him on the tractor. Gandhi also rode over a camel cart after the tractor rally today.

Later, Rahul Gandhi also addressed Kisan Mahapanchayat in Makrana in Nagaur district. While addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat, CM Ashok Gehlot said that "such kind of a person has become the PM who is insensitive".

"Covid-19 management of Rajasthan was best in across states," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said that the Modi government has made its mind to kick the stomach of the farmers.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi have committed to the farmers for supporting them and forcing the Centre to repeal farm laws," he said.

"Rahul's visit will shake the Centre as he is with the farmers," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi visited Folk Deity Tejaji Maharaj temple in Sursura in Kishangarh district of Rajasthan and offered prayers. Folk Deity Tejaji Maharaj is revered and worshipped across several rural communities in the state including Jat, Gujjar, Meena and others.

CM Gehlot, AICC state in-charge Ajay Maken, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, party general secretary KC Venugopal, among other Congress leaders, were also present at the tractor rally.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan against farm laws, state BJP president Satish Poonia said Gandhi has disappointed the people of Rajasthan.

"Rahul Gandhi has disappointed the people of Rajasthan by not entertaining them. Farmers kept waiting for counting till 10 and farm loan waiver. Baseless talks on farm laws, misleading information about China and disgraceful comments on the PM. Also, the cot of Congress broke down in the Congress program which means failure," Poonia tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pilot was seen seated four places away from Gandhi who earlier used to sit just next to him. The impact of the dissidence of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot last year was during Rahul Gandhi's visit. Earlier, Sachin Pilot used to drive Gandhi in his car and used to accompany him like a shadow but the distance was seen between the two leaders during Gandhi's ongoing tour to Rajasthan.

Experts say the distance between Gandhi and Pilot could be the result of Pilot's rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot and his government last year.