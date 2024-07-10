Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 10, 2024, is 34.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.62 °C and 36.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.16 °C and 37.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.62 °C and 36.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 129.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 11, 2024
|35.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 12, 2024
|32.8 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|30.84 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|33.88 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|33.29 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|36.63 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|37.31 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.54 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.16 °C
|Moderate rain
