Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 2, 2024, is 34.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 35.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 3, 2024
|33.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|26.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|29.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|31.21 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|28.67 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.88 °C
|Moderate rain
