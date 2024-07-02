 Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 2, 2024, is 34.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 35.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 3, 2024 33.63 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 26.84 °C Moderate rain
July 5, 2024 29.22 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain
July 7, 2024 26.35 °C Moderate rain
July 8, 2024 29.84 °C Moderate rain
July 9, 2024 31.21 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.71 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.42 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.88 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jaipur weather update on July 02, 2024
Jaipur weather update on July 02, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Jaipur / Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On