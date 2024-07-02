Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 33.63 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 26.84 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 29.22 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 26.35 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 29.84 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 31.21 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.71 °C Light rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.42 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 37.88 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 2, 2024, is 34.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 35.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.