Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.46 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 26, 2024 32.71 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 32.68 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 30.86 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 30.17 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 31.56 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 26.59 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 30.57 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.38 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.38 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.91 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 25, 2024, is 34.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.46 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.04 °C and 36.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 26.46 °C and 35.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

