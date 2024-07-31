 Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024

Jul 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Jul 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 31, 2024, is 34.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.62 °C and 35.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.75 °C and 31.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.62 °C and 35.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 1, 2024 29.48 °C Moderate rain
August 2, 2024 26.06 °C Light rain
August 3, 2024 30.15 °C Moderate rain
August 4, 2024 29.87 °C Light rain
August 5, 2024 28.95 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 28.11 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 30.72 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.67 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.09 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 22.09 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.96 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.23 °C Light rain
Delhi 39.0 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jaipur weather update on July 31, 2024
News / Cities / Jaipur / Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024
