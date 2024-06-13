Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 13, 2024, is 36.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 38.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.11 °C and 39.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 38.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 91.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 14, 2024
|36.92 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 15, 2024
|36.71 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 16, 2024
|38.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|39.4 °C
|Few clouds
|June 18, 2024
|38.95 °C
|Few clouds
|June 19, 2024
|37.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 20, 2024
|37.95 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|31.77 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.13 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.56 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
